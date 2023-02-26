Home Run Snow Festival concluded at snow covered Malam Jabba

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) ::The Red Bull Home Run Snow Festival, organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and district administration in collaboration with Simons Malam Jabba and Red Bull, was concluded at Malam Jabba Ski Resort in Swat here Sunday. During the Festival, competitions were held in different categories of snow-boarding and skiing.

On this occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah and Brigade Commander 6 Brigade Sajid Akbar were the special guests.

They were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfan Wazir, officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and other important personalities. Local athletes from other parts of the country including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Malam Jabba participated in the Festival.

More than 80 athletes from Chitral, Dir, Swat, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of the country and Malam Jabba participated in the Red Bull Home Run Snow Festival.

In snowboarding, Samar Khan won the first position, Ayesha Khan won the second position, Iqra won the third position, Umis Hussain won the first position, Ali Hasnain won the second position and Gibran Aziz won the third position in the same.

In the Men snowboarding events, Amis Hussain won the first position, Ali Hasnain won the second position and Gibran Aziz won the third position. Bushra was declared the winner in the women skiing competition, while in the men skiing competition, Zahid Khan won the first place, Sher Ghani won the second place and Ilyas won the third place in Men skiing.

A traditional Rabab music to entertain the tourists and sportsmen in the snow festival also mesmerized a large number of tourists. The participants in the festival were awarded with trophies, medals as well as certificates and cash prizes. Along with the provision of all kinds of facilities to the tourists, an emergency medical facility was also provided along with Rescue 1122.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah said that peace had been restored in Swat and tourists could visit Farfaza Hussain and other tourist places of Swat without any fear. To promote winter tourism and adventure tourism in Swat, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and district administration are organizing the Festival to promote tourism.