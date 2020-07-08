UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Howard Will Play For Lakers When NBA Resumes In Orlando

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Howard will play for Lakers when NBA resumes in Orlando

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard says he will play when the NBA season resumes in Orlando on July 30 despite concerns the restart might distract from his social activism

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard says he will play when the NBA season resumes in Orlando on July 30 despite concerns the restart might distract from his social activism.

Howard announced his decision to join LeBron James and his other Laker teammates in a CNN appearance late Monday, citing his contract and his hunger to win an NBA crown at age 34.

"Yes, I will be joining my team in Orlando, but during that time we will be getting a lot of work done," Howard said of mixing his NBA goals with his activism.

Howard said he will donate his salary from the restart, about $700,000, to his Breathe Again charity.

This season, Howard has averaged 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots a game for the Lakers, who led the Western Conference at 49-14 when the NBA season was shut down March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel like we have a great opportunity, the Lakers do, for winning the title this year," Howard said.

"I have an obligation.

I have a contractual obligation to my teammates, to my fans, the Lakers, the and everyone. But at the same time I also have an obligation to my family and my community." Howard said last month that he might sit out, saying the NBA season restart in a bubble at Disney World in Orlando might distract from the a growing movement against police brutality and racism in the wake of unarmed black man George Floyd's killing while in police custody in May.

The Lakers, powered by James and Anthony Davis, are expected to remain title contenders despite the absence of guard Avery Bradley, whose concern over how coronavirus issues would impact at-risk family members will keep him from playing when the season resumes.

Howard, the top overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, is an eight-time NBA All-Star but has never won a league title as he nears the end of his 16th season.

Howard, a member of the 2008 US Olympic gold medal squad, spent his first eight seasons with the Orlando Magic and has since played for Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington and the Lakers.

Related Topics

World Police Washington Los Angeles Man George Same Charlotte Orlando Houston Atlanta March May July Gold Olympics Family From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

55 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

55 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.