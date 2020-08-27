Hubert tributes planned at Belgian Grand Prix

This weekend's Belgian Grand Prix will be preceded by a minute's silence in memory of Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert, who died after crashing in an F2 race at last year's meeting at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :This weekend's Belgian Grand Prix will be preceded by a minute's silence in memory of Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert, who died after crashing in an F2 race at last year's meeting at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

An emblem - AH19 -- that celebrates the achievements and memory of the Frenchman will also be displayed on all the Formula One cars.

Hubert died after crashing during a Saturday feature race at last year's Belgian meeting.

He was a close friend of many current F1 drivers including Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Formula Two retired Hubert's race number 19 from the championship and has designed a logo that will be used in all F2 and F3 communications.

In a statement on Thursday, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) F2 Championship said: "A minute of silence will be observed on the starting grid ahead of Saturday's Feature Race, as the F2 family remembers Anthoine and shows his family and loved ones our unwavering support.

"On Sunday, F1 will also hold a minute of silence ahead of the Grand Prix, with many of Anthoine's friends keeping his memory close to their hearts." Hubert, 22, died after being involved in a multi-car collision, which shocked the entire paddock.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Gasly said: "I think everyone in the paddock will take time to think of him." A minute's silence will be held on both Saturday and Sunday ahead of the F2 feature race and the F1 Grand Prix.

"The F2 promoters would also like to announce that the number 19 will forever be Anthoine's in the championship," the statement added.

"As such, it will no longer be available, with the racing numbers going from 16-17 to 20-21 in the entry list, as per this season."