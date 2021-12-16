Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to Copa do Brasil glory

Hulk scored his 36th goal of the season as Atletico Mineiro beat Athletico Paranaense 2-1 to secure their second Copa do Brasil title on Wednesday

CURITIBA, Dec. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:Hulk scored his 36th goal of the season as Atletico Mineiro beat Athletico Paranaense 2-1 to secure their second Copa do Brasil title on Wednesday.

Marcos Keno gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the second leg of the final by firing home a first-time effort after Matias Zaracho's cross on the counterattack.

Hulk made it 2-0 when he deftly lifted a shot over goalkeeper Aderbar Santos after a Jefferson Savarino through ball with 15 minutes left.

Jaderson Reis pulled a late goal back for the hosts with a diving header at the far post after a low cross from Abner Vinicius.

The result at Arena da Baixada in the southern city of Curitiba gave Atletico a 6-1 win on aggregate following their 4-0 home win in Sunday's first leg.