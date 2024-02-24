Hyderabad, Sukkur win matches in Sindh Games softball

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Hyderabad and Sukkur earned victories in the softball event of the ongoing 18th Sindh Games.

Hyderabad defeated Karachi by 5-4 in the day-two match of the softball event in the ongoing 18th Sindh Games, said a press release.

For Karachi, Faraz Ejaz, Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer, and Arbaz scored one run each. For Hyderabad, the scorers were Saif Babar, Himmat, Kamran Jutt and Kamran Shah, scored one run each.

Earlier, in Match 1, Sukkur defeated Hyderabad by 9-6 runs.

Sukkur players who scored two runs each included Fahad, Azim, Asim, and Moosa while Kamran and Shakir scored one run each. Munaf scored brilliant three runs.

For Hyderabad, Saif, and Nabeel scored one run each while Kamran Jutt, Kamran Shah and Shoaib scored two runs each.

Meanwhile, the Softball Women's final would be played between Larkana and Karachi while in the Men's final Karachi will face Sukkur.