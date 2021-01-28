I want to contribute for the team, says Diana Baig

Pakistani women pacer Diana Baig deems to improve her batting skills ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup saying she wants to be a better cricketer and contribute for the team

The 25-year-old fast bowler from Pakistan's remote region Gilgit Baltistan, Diana, did contribute with the bat during team's three-match ODI series against South Africa, however, she wants to do more.

"I don't know if you can call me an all-rounder or not, but I want to contribute with the bat as well, I want to improve my batting skills before women's cricket world cup," geosuper.tv quoted her as saying.

"Your batting usually gets exposed in 50-overs competition. Hence, it will be good if I am able to score some runs at lower-order to support my team. We have women's World Cup qualifier coming and then other events in line so I want to prepare myself for any role the team needs from me," she said.

The fast bowler with nine dismissals was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in the three-match series against Proteas women.

"I knew that conditions here would be supportive to fast bowlers and if you bowl on right areas, you're going to be successful, that's what I did � bowled in right areas, kept control on my line and length and I got wickets," said Diana, who has 32 wickets to her credit in 25 ODIs at an average of 27.

The bowler said that she doesn't follow any one particular cricketer neither want to emulate anyone.

"I am what I am. I just want to be a better cricketer and contribute for my team. There's no particular player I want to emulate, in fact I try to learn from every player I see," she said.

Diana said that girls in her hometown were very eager about participating in sports and many talented sportswomen are coming to mainstream from Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Diana was named in the Pakistan women's national cricket team to face South Africa in a three-match T20 series, to be played at Durban's Kingsmead Cricket Stadium from Friday.

This would be the national side's first international T20 format assignment since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Pakistan have played eight T20s in South Africa to date and faced South Africa in six of them. The tourists have won two all in the last tour in 2019 and lost four.