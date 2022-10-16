ICC announces commentary penal for T20 World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The International Cricket Council has announced a star-studded commentary panel that includes only one Pakistani commentator for the ICC T20 World Cup being played in Australia.

Bazid Khan, the son of former Pakistan captain Majid Khan, is the lone Pakistani commentator in the ICC penal that will provide expert opinion during the event which rolls into action from today Sunday and end on November 13.

Eoin Morgan, the last captain to lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, will be making his ICC tv commentary debut and will be working alongside other stellar Names including former Cricket World Cup winners from Australia, Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke, said an announcement of the ICC here on Sunday.

They are joined by former England captains, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, as well as former India Coach and Men's Cricket World Cup winner Ravi Shastri and Women's Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup winner Isa Guha. Other names include Men's T20 World Cup winners Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree, ICC Hall of Famers Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, and former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn.

In addition, seasoned broadcasters Harsha Bhogle, Ian Smith, Bazid Khan, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, Ian Bishop, Athar Ali Khan, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Danny Morrison and Mpumelelo Mbangwa will also form a part of the panel.

The First Round of the tournament will also feature Brian Murgatroyd, Dirk Nannes, Niall O'Brien and Preston Mommsen.

Eoin Morgan said: "This is one of cricket's most exciting tournaments and the players will be raring to go out there and show what they are capable of. It's going to be a very competitive event with teams adding new skills in a format evolving at a rapid pace. I'm looking forward to being a part of the action in my new role as a broadcaster.

" Adam Gilchrist said: "We're really excited to have one of cricket's marquee events come to our shores in Australia. The spotlight will be on some wonderful venues, and it's a great opportunity for fans to come out and support their favourite teams. I'm really looking forward to being a part of the commentary team." Mel Jones said: "It's time for another Men's T20 World Cup and it's one that Australian fans are keenly awaiting. The conditions on offer here will make for some entertaining cricket and I'm expecting to see a lot of closely fought contests. Memories of the women's team famously winning at the MCG in 2020 are still fresh in my mind. The chance of the men's team replicating that, and going back-to-back themselves, has the whole country buzzing." Nasser Hussain said: "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a great tournament with the world's best talent on view. Not much separates the teams, and the tournament promises some hard-fought battles and top-drawer performances. I am sure I will enjoy commentating in Australia, which has some iconic venues and spectators who really love the game." Harsha Bhogle said: "The Men's T20 World Cup has come a long way since the first edition in 2007.

The format itself has developed so much and the players have added so many different skills to their repertoire. It will be a pleasure to commentate on this edition in Australia, a great sporting nation. With the crowds back, it will be great to see T20 cricket being played on large grounds. This event should hold everyone's attention."ICC TV will produce live coverage of all the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, and a fullworld feed service for licensees. This will include a pre-match show, an innings interval fill and a post-match wrap-up.The world known commentary panel will bring the game closer to the fans than ever before.