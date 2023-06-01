ICC Chairman and Chief Executive two-day Lahore visit concludes

The Chairman of the International Cricket Council, Greg Barclay, and Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive, concluded their visit of Lahore during which they held important meetings with PCB officials here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):The Chairman of the International Cricket Council, Greg Barclay, and Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive, concluded their visit of Lahore during which they held important meetings with PCB officials here on Thursday.

During the pre-arranged two-day visit, Barclay and Allardice met with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi and PCB officials, discussed wide-ranging matters of mutual interest around cricket, including promotion, growth and development.

Outside the PCB headquarters, Barclay and Allardice visited the National Cricket Academy, Lahore Fort, Lahore Museum, Safe City Project and Minar-e-Pakistan.

Greg Barclay said : "It has been great to be here. My approach has been to visit all the Member countries and see how cricket and cricket administration operates in their respective jurisdiction as every country and member different in terms of size, scale, economy and where they might sit in the cricketing hierarchy.

"From the ICC's view, given that we have a strategy to grow the game globally, to see where the PCB fits in is also very pleasing. I am going to leave here well impressed with what I have seen."ICC Director,Najam Sethi,said :"I want to thank Greg and Geoff for undertaking this tour to Lahore, which provided both the ICC and the PCB with an opportunity to exchange views and ideas on the globally cricket ecosystem.

"The PCB looks forward to continuing our discussions and working closely with the ICC to put together global strategies and plans that are not only in the best interest of all its members but also achieve the common objective of growing and developing the game by attracting new audiences."