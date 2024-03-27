Open Menu

ICC Delegation Inspects Venues, Facilities For Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:38 PM

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi saysPakistan is set to host an ICC Tournament which is an absolute pleasure and a welcome development not just for the board but also for the fans across the country who are an important stakeholder in this sport.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) The ICC delegation visiting Pakistan to inspect venues and facilities for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 called on Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi today. The delegation led by Chris Tetley, ICC's Head of Events, included Sarah Edgar, Senior Manager event operations at ICC and Aun Zaidi, Manager event operations.

The meeting was also attended by COO PCB Salman Naseer and Director International cricket PCB Usman Wahla and other PCB officials. Discussions regarding the lead-up to and successful conduct of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 took place between the PCB and ICC delegation.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “Pakistan is set to host an ICC Tournament which is an absolute pleasure and a welcome development not just for the board but also for the fans across the country who are an important stakeholder in this sport. The PCB will arrange top-notch facilities as per the stature of this historic tournament.

“I am delighted to announce that the PCB will upgrade the three major venues in the country well in time before the start of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB will leave no stone unturned in making this a very successful and memorable tournament.”

