ICC Names Hassan Ali For Men's Player Of The Month Award

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:43 PM

ICC names Hassan Ali for Men's player of the month award

The bowler played two tests against Zimbabwe and took a total of 14 wickets in the month of May.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) Pakistan’s fast bowler Hassan Ali has been named by International Cricket Council (ICC) for its May’s ICC Player of the Month Awards.

The International Cricket body makes announcements to recognize the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Hassan Ali played two Tests against Zimbabwe and took a total of 14 wickets in the month of May.

Debutant Praveen Jayawickrama who belongs to Sri Lanka played one Test against Bangladesh where he took a total of 11 wickets at 16.11. He led his team to victory by bowling Sri Lanka to victory in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh with the best match figures by any Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut.

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka. He led his team to win the first ODI series against Sri Lanka by making 125 scores in the second ODI.

Kathryn Bryce who is all-rounder is the first player from Scotland to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings released recently. She played four T20Is against Ireland where she made 96 runs and took five wickets with an economy rate of 4.76.

More Stories From Sports

