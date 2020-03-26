UrduPoint.com
ICC Puts T20 World Cup Cricket Qualifiers On Hold

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

Cricket's governing body all postponed qualifiers for the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup due to take place before July on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with international sport

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Cricket's governing body all postponed qualifiers for the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup due to take place before July on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with international sport.

Tournaments in Kuwait, South Africa, Spain, Belgium, Malaysia and Finland are all affected by the decision, a statement said.

"The decision has been taken in conjunction with members and in line with the relevant government and public health authority advice," the International Cricket Council said.

India will host the T20 World Cup, a revamped version of the former Champions Trophy, in October-November next year. It is not to be confused with this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

This year's Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket league, is one of the many sports events worldwide to be postponed including the Tokyo Olympics, which have been delayed until next year.

The ICC said this year's remaining T20 World Cup qualifiers are being "continually monitored".

