Il Lombardia results

Final official results from the Il Lombardia, the final classic of the season, over 239km between Bergamo and Como on Saturday

Bergamo, Italy, 9th Oct, 2021: Final official results from the Il Lombardia, the final classic of the season, over 239km between Bergamo and Como on Saturday: 1.

Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE), 6hr 1min 39sec, 2. Fauso Masnada (ITA/DEC) same time, 3. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) at 51 sec, 4. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) s.t., 5.

Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t., 6. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) s.t., 7.

David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) s.t., 8. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) s.t., 9. Michael Woods (CAN/ISR) s.t., 10. Sergio Higuita (COL/EF1) 2min 25sec, 11. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) s.t., 12. Attilio Valter (HUN/GFJ) s.t., 13. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) s.t., 14. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) s.t., 15. Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA/EOL) s.t.