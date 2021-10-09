UrduPoint.com

Il Lombardia Results

Final official results from the Il Lombardia, the final classic of the season, over 239km between Bergamo and Como on Saturday

Final official results from the Il Lombardia, the final classic of the season, over 239km between Bergamo and Como on Saturday:

Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE), 6hr 1min 39sec, 2. Fauso Masnada (ITA/DEC) same time, 3. Adam Yates (GBR/INE) at 51 sec, 4. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) s.t., 5.

Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t., 6. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DEC) s.t., 7.

David Gaudu (FRA/GFJ) s.t., 8. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) s.t., 9. Michael Woods (CAN/ISR) s.t., 10. Sergio Higuita (COL/EF1) 2min 25sec, 11. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) s.t., 12. Attilio Valter (HUN/GFJ) s.t., 13. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TRE) s.t., 14. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/JUM) s.t., 15. Lorenzo Fortunato (ITA/EOL) s.t.

