UrduPoint.com

Imam-ul-Haq Talks About Batting, Passion And Strategy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

The player who has been making runs constantly is quite excited over return of international Cricket to Multan.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) Pakistan left-hand opening batter Imam Haq has opened up about his batting.

Imam constantly made runs for Pakistan and his performance was amazing during the recent matches.

Here is what he haa said about his batting, passion and strategy of making runs.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq was quite excited over return of international cricket to Multan–his birth place.

He said he shared his feelings with Babar Azam when they were coming there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Babar Azam Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

48 minutes ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

13 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.