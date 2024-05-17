Improving Sports In Pakistan Govt's Top Priority: Ahsan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Planning and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ahsan Iqbal Friday emphasized the government's commitment in improving Pakistan's sports landscape. Declaring 2025 as the year of sports revival in Pakistan, the minister expressed his determination to take Pakistan's sports to new heights. "All-out efforts are being made to improve Pakistan's sports,"
He expressed these views while inaugurating the National Conference on Revival of Sports, the minister highlighted the importance of the conference in reviving and improving sports in the country. "Victory is not won on the field of play, but it has to be planted in the mind," he said
The minister announced several initiatives to promote sports, including the preparation of 2028 Olympics, promotion of institutional sports, and establishment of an endowment fund for players. He also mentioned the installation of astro-turfs to highlight sports from the grassroots level.
Ending doping in sports in Pakistan is a top priority, he stressed, adding that despite funds being allocated for National Games in 2016 and 2017, the event did not take place. Ahsan said that he was imprisoned in the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for building Narowal Sports City. "Sports should be kept away from politics," he said.
The minister also highlighted the achievements of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, including ending load shedding and terrorism, and bringing peace to the country. Ahsan also emphasized the need for sports revival in Pakistan, saying that a nation's character is reflected in its sports. "If a nation is labeled as thieves, bandits, or corrupt, then that nation is defeated," he said.
He highlighted the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and drew a comparison with the development of sports infrastructure. Germany build 400 squash courts in one year, while we build only four in Pakistan in the same time frame, he said.
Looking ahead to 2047, when Pakistan and India will mark 100 years of their independence, he said, "We must invest in our youth and sports infrastructure to create a vibrant sports culture in Pakistan. This is crucial for building a positive image of our nation and promoting national unity and pride."
With a renewed focus on sports development, Pakistan aims to reclaim its position as a sporting nation and inspire a new generation of athletes and citizens alike. The conference brought together sports officials, athletes, and other stakeholders to discuss ways to revive Pakistan's sports sector.
