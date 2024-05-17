Open Menu

Improving Sports In Pakistan Govt's Top Priority: Ahsan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Improving sports in Pakistan Govt's top priority: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Planning and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ahsan Iqbal Friday emphasized the government's commitment in improving Pakistan's sports landscape. Declaring 2025 as the year of sports revival in Pakistan, the minister expressed his determination to take Pakistan's sports to new heights. "All-out efforts are being made to improve Pakistan's sports,"

He expressed these views while inaugurating the National Conference on Revival of Sports, the minister highlighted the importance of the conference in reviving and improving sports in the country. "Victory is not won on the field of play, but it has to be planted in the mind," he said

The minister announced several initiatives to promote sports, including the preparation of 2028 Olympics, promotion of institutional sports, and establishment of an endowment fund for players. He also mentioned the installation of astro-turfs to highlight sports from the grassroots level.

Ending doping in sports in Pakistan is a top priority, he stressed, adding that despite funds being allocated for National Games in 2016 and 2017, the event did not take place. Ahsan said that he was imprisoned in the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for building Narowal Sports City. "Sports should be kept away from politics," he said.

The minister also highlighted the achievements of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, including ending load shedding and terrorism, and bringing peace to the country. Ahsan also emphasized the need for sports revival in Pakistan, saying that a nation's character is reflected in its sports. "If a nation is labeled as thieves, bandits, or corrupt, then that nation is defeated," he said.

He highlighted the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and drew a comparison with the development of sports infrastructure. Germany build 400 squash courts in one year, while we build only four in Pakistan in the same time frame, he said.

Looking ahead to 2047, when Pakistan and India will mark 100 years of their independence, he said, "We must invest in our youth and sports infrastructure to create a vibrant sports culture in Pakistan. This is crucial for building a positive image of our nation and promoting national unity and pride."

With a renewed focus on sports development, Pakistan aims to reclaim its position as a sporting nation and inspire a new generation of athletes and citizens alike. The conference brought together sports officials, athletes, and other stakeholders to discuss ways to revive Pakistan's sports sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Squash Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Germany Same Independence Narowal 2017 2016 Olympics Muslim Event From Government Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

3 minutes ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

12 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

27 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports