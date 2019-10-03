Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory over Balochistan in National U19 three-day tournament

In the opening round of the National U19 three-day tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured a comprehensive win over Balochistan, while the other two matches ended in a draw

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019) In the opening round of the National U19 three-day tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured a comprehensive win over Balochistan, while the other two matches ended in a draw.

At Sialkot’s Jinnah Stadium, Mohammad Imran second inning five-fer inspired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to an innings and 60 runs win over Balochistan.

Balochistan, resuming their second innings on 31 for one after been forced to follow-on, were dismissed for 97 in 40.2 overs on the third day’s play.

Imran, the left-arm fast-bowler, took five wickets for 35 runs in 14.2, which took his tally of wickets for the match to seven.

Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr were the other two notable wicket-takers in Balochistan’s second innings as they grabbed two wickets apiece for 13 and 35 runs, respectively.

The match between Central Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw at the State Bank Complex, Karachi.

Resuming their second innings on 128 for three, Sindh declared on 217 for five in 60.1 overs.

With an unbeaten 100 from 180 balls, which included 14 fours and two sixes, Jahanzaib Sultan was the star batsman for Sindh, while Ibrar Hussain, with two wickets, was the notable contributor with the ball for Central Punjab.

With 270 runs to win the match, Central Punjab lost wickets regularly and had half of their batting lineup back in the pavilion with only 89 runs on the board. But, a remarkable fightback from Ibrar, who had earlier left an impression with the ball, saved the match for Central Punjab.

Ibrar spent 123 minutes at the crease to secure a draw. He faced 128 balls and remained not out on 19.

When stumps were drawn, Central Punjab were 140 for eight in 75 overs. Opener Saad Bin Athar top scored with 32 from 72 balls in the innings.

For Sindh, Arish Ali Khan was the pick of the bowlers with four for 49.

At Muzaffarabad Stadium, the match between Northern and Southern Punjab was drawn.

Resuming first innings on 255 for the loss of eight wickets in 79.

3 overs, Northern, added 18 runs for the loss of a wicket in the last 3.3 overs of their innings.

Southern Punjab could bat only 53.2 overs as no ball could be bowled after Tea due to rain. They were 122 for the loss of five wickets when the match had to be ended.

The first day of the match was also effected by rain as no play was possible at the Muzaffarabad Stadium on Tuesday.

Mohammad Faizan Zafar top scored with 60 off 102 balls with seven fours and a six.

For Northern, Shiraz Khan was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 21 runs in 14 overs.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, Jinnah Stadium, Stadium

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 286 all-out, 73.5 overs (Saqib Jamil 80, Salman Khan Jr 61, Mohammad Aamer 53, Mohammad Imran 35; Mohammad 3-41, Jahangir Khan 3-58, Tariq Jamil 2-54)

Balochistan U19 129 all-out, 33.5 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangulzai 32; Mohammad Wasim Jr 4-21, Mohammad Ali 3-23) and follow-on 97 all-out, 40.2 overs (Ali Ahmed 21; Mohammad Imran 5-35, Mohammad Ali 2-13, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-35)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by an innings and 60 runs

Sindh U19 v Central Punjab U19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Sindh U19 204 all-out, 77.5 overs (Shahryar Rizvi 40, Mohammad Taha Mahmood 39; Farrurk Waqas 4-64, Qasim Akram 3-36) and 217-5 decl, 60.1 overs (Jahanzaib Sultan 100 not out, Mohammad Usman 38; Ibrar Hussain 2-70)

Central Punjab U19 152 all-out, 63.4 overs (Mohammad Huraira 56; Aamir Ali 6-66, Mohammad Usman 2-6, Mohammad Makki 2-21) and 140-8, 75 overs (Saad Bin Athar 32; Arish Ali Khan 4-49, Mohammad Usman 2-6)

Result: Match drawn

Northern U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad

Northern U19 273-9, 83 overs (Abdul Faseeh 76, Hassan Abid Kiyani 45, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 42; Haris Javed Khan 5-59, Mohammad Adeel 2-71)

Southern Punjab U19 122-5, 53.2 overs (Mohammad Faizan Zafar 60, Mohammad Asif 34; Shiraz Khan 4-21)

Result: Match drawn