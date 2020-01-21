Imran upsets former U18 Champion Naseem in Snooker

Imran Khan of Islamabad upset former U18 World Champion Muhammad Naseem Akhtar in the pre quarter match of the Jubilee Insurance 12th Under21 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Imran Khan of Islamabad upset former U18 World Champion Muhammad Naseem Akhtar in the pre quarter match of the Jubilee Insurance 12th Under21 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

Imran beat Naseem Akhtar of Punjab by 4-1 (61-47, 65-11, 72-63, 17-63, 56-28).

In the other Pre quarter matches, Haris Tahir (Pjb) beat Farhan Majeed (Pjb) 4-1 (60-53, 67-26, 41-51, 74-17, 65-56); Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) beat Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 4-1 (68-37, 69-23, 11-57, 67-49, 62-1); Saad Khan (Kp) beat Arij Arsalan (Sindh) 4-0 (103-14(56), 70-19(64), 79-46, 74-20); Umer Farooq (Pjb) beat Muhammad Ahmed (Pjb) 4-2 (78-37, 64-71, 15-54, 62-22, 49-39, 71-57); Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb) beat Muhammad Saleem (Kp) 4-0 (63-17, 48-7, 59-48,28-56); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) beat Kamran Albert Masih (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-0 (48-13, 68-15, 91-35, 54-21); Muhammad Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Zaib Khan (Balochistan) 4-1 (29-74, 74-42, 57-4, 57-29, 63-34).

The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played on Wednesday. Haris Tahir (Pjb) v Shahzaib Malik (Pjb); Saad Khan (Kp) v Imran Khan (Isb); Umer Farooq (Pjb) v Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) v Muhammad Umer Khan (Pjb).