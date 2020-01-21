UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Upsets Former U18 Champion Naseem In Snooker

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Imran upsets former U18 Champion Naseem in Snooker

Imran Khan of Islamabad upset former U18 World Champion Muhammad Naseem Akhtar in the pre quarter match of the Jubilee Insurance 12th Under21 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Imran Khan of Islamabad upset former U18 World Champion Muhammad Naseem Akhtar in the pre quarter match of the Jubilee Insurance 12th Under21 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

Imran beat Naseem Akhtar of Punjab by 4-1 (61-47, 65-11, 72-63, 17-63, 56-28).

In the other Pre quarter matches, Haris Tahir (Pjb) beat Farhan Majeed (Pjb) 4-1 (60-53, 67-26, 41-51, 74-17, 65-56); Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) beat Shehryar Khan (Sindh) 4-1 (68-37, 69-23, 11-57, 67-49, 62-1); Saad Khan (Kp) beat Arij Arsalan (Sindh) 4-0 (103-14(56), 70-19(64), 79-46, 74-20); Umer Farooq (Pjb) beat Muhammad Ahmed (Pjb) 4-2 (78-37, 64-71, 15-54, 62-22, 49-39, 71-57); Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb) beat Muhammad Saleem (Kp) 4-0 (63-17, 48-7, 59-48,28-56); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) beat Kamran Albert Masih (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-0 (48-13, 68-15, 91-35, 54-21); Muhammad Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Zaib Khan (Balochistan) 4-1 (29-74, 74-42, 57-4, 57-29, 63-34).

The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played on Wednesday. Haris Tahir (Pjb) v Shahzaib Malik (Pjb); Saad Khan (Kp) v Imran Khan (Isb); Umer Farooq (Pjb) v Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) v Muhammad Umer Khan (Pjb).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Snooker Punjab 2020

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Sau ..

31 minutes ago

Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citize ..

1 minute ago

6 service areas, 3 petrol pumps awarded on M-5: Se ..

1 minute ago

Malik Cricket Academy wins Peshawar Premier League ..

1 minute ago

Putin Thanks Chaika for Work on Prosecutor General ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.