Inam bags gold in SAG

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's top wrestler Muhammad Inam on Sunday bagged a gold medal in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Informing APP from Nepal, Inam who won a gold medal in the 92kg, said he outplayed Nepalese Wrestler Summit Kumar in the final.

"In the first round I was down with 4-6 points. However, in round two, I used the double leg technique to finish the game," he said.

Talking about other wrestlers, he said both Muhammad Bilal and Umair Butt won silver medals in their respective categories.