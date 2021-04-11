UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inam Claims Bronze, Remains Unable To Qualify For Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Inam claims bronze, remains unable to qualify for Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's top wrestler Mohammad Inam claimed bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics Asian Qualifying round in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Inam, who competes in 97kg weight division outclassed a Kyrgyz wrestler, according to information received here.

Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar while commenting on Inam's performance said Inam had done well despite suffering from knee pain.

"Although he could not earn a Tokyo ticket, he won a bronze medal, which is a great achievement," he added.

The two finalists of the event have qualified for the Olympics.

Inam still has the chance to make the cut for the Tokyo Games in the World Olympic Qualifiers, taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria from May 6-9.

/932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sofia Tokyo Almaty Bulgaria Kazakhstan May Sunday Olympics Bronze Event From Top Asia Weight

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; missile, drone attack a ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy-duty trucks during peak ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps ce ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

4 hours ago

World Nuclear Association praises UAE&#039;s commi ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.