Inam claims bronze, remains unable to qualify for Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's top wrestler Mohammad Inam claimed bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics Asian Qualifying round in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Inam, who competes in 97kg weight division outclassed a Kyrgyz wrestler, according to information received here.

Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar while commenting on Inam's performance said Inam had done well despite suffering from knee pain.

"Although he could not earn a Tokyo ticket, he won a bronze medal, which is a great achievement," he added.

The two finalists of the event have qualified for the Olympics.

Inam still has the chance to make the cut for the Tokyo Games in the World Olympic Qualifiers, taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria from May 6-9.

/932