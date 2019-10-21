UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India On Brink Of Test Sweep Over South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:13 PM

India on brink of Test sweep over South Africa

Pace duo Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav had India on the brink of a series whitewash after South Africa crumpled while following-on in the third Test and saw batsman Dean Elgar suffer a wincing blow to the helmet

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pace duo Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav had India on the brink of a series whitewash after South Africa crumpled while following-on in the third Test and saw batsman Dean Elgar suffer a wincing blow to the helmet.

At the end of the third day the tourists were on 132-8, trailing India by 203 runs, with replacement batsman Theunis de Bruyn on 30 and Anrich Nortje, on five.

De Bruyn came in under the new concussion sub rule after opener Elgar took a nasty hit on the helmet from a short delivery by Yadav, and had to retire hurt on 16.

The impact left the opener shaken as he lay on the ground getting physio assistance.

A South Africa team spokeswoman Sipokazi Sokanyile said Elgar was taken off as a "precaution".

Events did not improve for South Africa, however, with Shami claiming three wickets, including South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis for four, while Yadav struck twice.

Zubayr Hamza, top scorer in South Africa's first innings, indicated that his teammates had concentrated too much on India's spin threat and been taken by surprise by the fast bowlers.

"I would say, based on the general thought of playing in India, you'd assume that it would be tougher to play against the spinners," said Hamza, who made 62 in his team's first innings.

"I wouldn't say we under-prepared against the seamers. I will just say that maybe we should have prepared more mentally in terms of playing them in whatever conditions that we were faced." South Africa's first innings ended on 162 earlier as they chased India's 497-9 declared.

The hosts made them bat again, and Yadav drew first blood, getting left-hander Quinton de Kock -- who was promoted to open the innings -- for five.

Shami took over to get first innings hero Hamza for nought with a delivery that rattled his off stump.

The pace spearhead then got du Plessis' prized scalp and Temba Bavuma caught behind for nought.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also took a wicket each to force an extension of the final session but de Bruyn and Nortje survived the final few overs.

- Day of firsts - India's wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha suffered a finger injury in the final session and Rishabh Pant took over. According to new rules that allowed a concussion sub, a team is also allowed to replace a wicket-keeper.

Shahbaz Nadeem, making his debut at the age of 30, also claimed two wickets with his left-arm spin and said it was a "dream" to play for the national side after taking 424 first-class scalps in Indian domestic competition.

Hamza, playing just his second Test, was happy to score his maiden Test half-century to offer some resistance during his 91-run fourth-wicket stand with Bavuma, who made 32.

"But also disappointed in the same breath, not having gone on to make use of that opportunity. And the first time that I've been out twice in the same day, so it's been a tough day. Really disappointing for the side."Opening batsman Rohit Sharma put India in command of the match with his maiden Test double century on Sunday. He made 212.

India won the first two Tests by big margins in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Related Topics

India Century Pune Same South Africa Mohammed Shami Rishabh Pant Sunday National University From Top Blood Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab make it five out of five, beat Sin ..

25 minutes ago

Federal govt. striving to resolve Karachi's issues ..

3 minutes ago

Free-track policy being launched to boost PR earni ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares BA Part-II results

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company set up anti-de ..

3 minutes ago

Clean governance, friendly policies bringing in hu ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.