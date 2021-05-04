UrduPoint.com
Indian Premier League Cricket Suspended Over Coronavirus: Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:59 PM

Indian Premier League cricket suspended over coronavirus: organisers

New Delhi (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Indian Premier League, the world's richest Twenty20 cricket tournament, has been suspended for safety reasons as India battles a massive surge in coronavirus cases, organisers said Tuesday.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council and board of Control for Cricket in India in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone (the) IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," a statement said.

