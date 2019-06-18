UrduPoint.com
Injured Climbers Of Pak-Italian Friendship Expedition Team Shifted To CMH Gilgit

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The stranded climbers of Pakistan-Italian friendship expedition team have been rescued and shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Gilgit for necessary medical treatment, a top official of Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

A snow avalanche had hit the climbers when they were descending after scaling a peak of the altitude of around 5,300 meters in Ishkoman Valley in the Ghizar district.

"The stranded mountaineers included four Italians and two Pakistanis. They have suffered minor injuries. Their condition is stable now and they will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow (Wednesday)," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP.

Haidri said that Mohammad Imtiaz, a 38-year old Pakistani member of the outfit, who belonged to Shamshal valley was killed when the avalanche hit the team.

The seven-member expedition team was consisted of four Italian climbers Tarcisio Bell�, Luca Morellato (expedition leader), David Bergamin, Tino Toldo and three Pakistani cousin climbers Mohammad Imtiaz, Nadeema Sehar and Shakeela.

Ghulam Musa Shamshali, a close relative of Pakistani climbers said that a group of around ten local climbers had left to bring back the dead body of Imtiaz. "As per my information Imtiaz was around 100 meters ahead of other team members when the avalanche hit the team. He was severely injured and his body has gone under the snow." He expressed the hope that the Shamshal climbers would succeed in discovering and bringing back the body of Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan said that two Chinese climbers had gone missing on a technical 6,400 meter peak in the Liligo Glacier/Trango Towers area of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

"A third team member of the expedition team, who had remained in Base Camp sent out an S.O.S. after his mates, Li Haoxin Chen and Ka Kit Ng failed to return on Monday as planned. They were last heard from on June 14," Haidri said.

"We don't have latest updates about them. The rescue teams could not leave today to search them due to bad weather in the area," Haidri added.

