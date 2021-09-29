UrduPoint.com

Injured Pulisic, Reyna To Miss US World Cup Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Injured Pulisic, Reyna to miss US World Cup qualifiers

Los Angeles, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Chelsea star Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna were left out of the United States squad for upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday but Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has earned a recall from suspension.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 27-man roster for games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica as his team look to build on a 4-1 away victory over Honduras in the last round of CONCACAF qualifiers.

Pulisic has been omitted as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in the win over Honduras while Reyna also misses out as he works his way back from a hamstring problem.

However McKennie is back in favour after being dropped for two qualifiers earlier this month after breaching Covid-19 protocols.

RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams is in the squad after recovering from a muscle injury while Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who failed to make the squad for the opening qualifying games, gets his first call-up of the World Cup campaign.

Veteran striker Gyasi Zardes, Real Mallorca's Matthew Hoppe and D.C. United's Paul Arriola have also been recalled.

"We are excited to get the group back together for this next round of World Cup qualifiers," Berhalter said.

"This squad represents a diverse group of talent, and we will need to rely on each and every team member to navigate through these three games.

Our focus now is Jamaica and preparing to win that game." The USA face Jamaica in Austin on October 7 before facing away games against Panama on October 10 and Costa Rica three days later.

The US are third in the eight-team final round of qualifiers for North America, Central America and the Caribbean with five points from three games.

The top three teams qualify automatically for next year's finals in Qatar, while the fourth place team advances to an inter-confederation play-off.

Squad: Goalkeepers Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG), Matt Turner (New England Revolution) Defenders George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER), Sergino Dest (Barcelona/ESP), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Shaq Moore (Tenerife/ESP), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR) Midfielders Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)ForwardsBrenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca/ESP), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Related Topics

USA World Qatar Brooks Bello Leipzig George Valencia Manchester Columbus Tyler Austin Seattle Dallas Atlanta New York Panama Jamaica United States Costa Rica Honduras October Christian From Top Chelsea Coach Juventus Borussia

Recent Stories

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

22 minutes ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

36 minutes ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

36 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Sting operations to continue to check service deli ..

Sting operations to continue to check service delivery, FIRs registration timely ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.