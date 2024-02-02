Open Menu

Inter-College Cricket, ICP Secure Huge Victory

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Islamia College won the Inter-Collegiate cricket tournament under the auspices of Peshawar education board by a huge margin of 105 runs here on Friday.

Islamia College defeated PEF College in the final by a huge margin. Islamia College while batting first scored 181 runs in the allotted 20 overs while playing first. Zulqifal Shinwari played a brilliant and charming innings and stood out with 75 runs.

His innings included four sixes. Farhan Khan made 68 and Sanaullah made 25 with Sahil dismissed three players from PEF.

Uzair of Islamia College scored three wickets, Mughaz three and Owais one wicket and thus Islamia College won the match by 105 runs.

On this occasion, Peshawar Board Chairman Prof. Nasirullah Khan was the guest. Speaking on this occasion, Professor Nsrullah appreciated the Islamia College team for their outstanding performance throughout the tournament and played key matches by reaching the final and now secured the title after defeating PEF College by 105 runs.

