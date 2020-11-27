UrduPoint.com
International Standard Gym At Hayatabad Sports Complex Completed

27th November 2020

International standard gym at Hayatabad Sports Complex completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to provide best sports facilities to the youth on priority basis in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this connection, an international standard Gym equipped with all electronic devices at the Hayatabad Sports Complex completed and soon Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would inaugurate, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak told media men during his visit to Hayatabad Sports Complex on Friday.

The gym has modern and world-class fitness equipment, swimming pool and separate indoor facilities for women, he said, adding that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is keen in providing best sports facilities on priority basis.

He said establishment of best sports facilities across the province is among the top priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt. Work on international standard projects in each district under PM 1000 sports facilities project is in full swing with Project Director and his team of Engineers have thoroughly been monitoring each project to ensure quality of work.

Badminton halls, martial arts and basketball courts have been provided for women, he said. Practicing on modern fitness equipment will enhance the skills and abilities of the players, he said. He said that early completion of the cricket ground equipped with modern facilities at Hayatabad Sports Complex is part of the project.

