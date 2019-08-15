UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Tennis Federation (ITF) BoD Member Visits Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:12 PM

International Tennis Federation (ITF) BoD member visits Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)

Former member of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Board of Directors Dave Miley visited the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Thursday and was briefed about different development programmes being carried out by the federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ):Former member of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Board of Directors Dave Miley visited the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Thursday and was briefed about different development programmes being carried out by the federation.

During his visit, he also held a meeting with Asim Shafik, National Development Director (PTF), said a press release issued here.

He was briefed about PTF's different programmes including Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), Coaches Education Programme and the Junior Development at the National Training Centre (NTC).

Miley who is on a two-day visit would also run for the upcoming election of the ITF presidency.

It is pertinent to mention that Miley had spent 25 years at ITF.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tennis Education Visit

Recent Stories

Russia Urges Libya's Warring Parties to Resume Pea ..

5 seconds ago

Trump Says US-China Trade Deal Has to Concluded 'O ..

6 seconds ago

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat reviews securit ..

8 seconds ago

Six EU Nations to Take Migrants from Open Arms Res ..

9 seconds ago

Australia NSW Gov't Chooses Irrigators Over Enviro ..

15 seconds ago

India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.