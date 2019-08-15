International Tennis Federation (ITF) BoD member visits Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)

Former member of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Board of Directors Dave Miley visited the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Thursday and was briefed about different development programmes being carried out by the federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ):Former member of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Board of Directors Dave Miley visited the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Thursday and was briefed about different development programmes being carried out by the federation.

During his visit, he also held a meeting with Asim Shafik, National Development Director (PTF), said a press release issued here.

He was briefed about PTF's different programmes including Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), Coaches Education Programme and the Junior Development at the National Training Centre (NTC).

Miley who is on a two-day visit would also run for the upcoming election of the ITF presidency.

It is pertinent to mention that Miley had spent 25 years at ITF.