IOC Board Decides Against Holding Medal Ceremonies for Figure Skating Team Event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided that no medal ceremony will be held for winners of the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics.

The IOC made this decision after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case and allowed her to continue participation in the Beijing Olympics.

"In the interest of fairness to all athletes and the NOCs (the nationally Olympic committees) concerned, it would not be appropriate to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as it would include an athlete who on the one hand has a positive A-sample, but whose violation of the anti-doping rules has not yet been established on the other hand," the IOC said in a statement, adding that there will be no medal ceremony after the women's single skating competition if Valieva finishes in the top three.