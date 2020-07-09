UrduPoint.com
IOC Head, Macron Discuss Ways To Adapt Olympics To Post-Coronavirus World - Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the ways to adapt the Olympic Games to the post-coronavirus world, the IOC said in a statement.

The French capital of Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

"The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, was today received by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at the Palais de L'Elysée, in Paris. During a fruitful meeting the two men addressed the issue of the new challenge being faced in organizing the Olympic Games in a post-coronavirus world," the statement said on late Wednesday.

Bach has positively assessed the meeting with Macron.

"This highly positive meeting was an opportunity to share with President Macron the IOC's initiative to explore with the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee the possibility of staging climate-positive Olympic Games in 2024. The French President also gave his support in this respect," Bach said, as quoted by the statement.

Macron, in turn, has praised the Olympic Games' ability to unite the world with a respect to political neutrality.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 547,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

