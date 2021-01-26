MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) may impose probation on the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) over the Italian government's interference in its economic activities following the meeting of the IOC Executive Board, the CONI president, Giovanni Malago, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the news outlets reported that the IOC was at loggerheads with the Italian government since 2019 after the latter established a state-run organization Sport e Salute that was designed to manage finances in the sphere of sport instead of the CONI.

"The IOC does not demand anything, except for what the Italian government pledged to regulate, even in the specific correspondence with the IOC.

The IOC Executive board does not know what decision will be made on Wednesday. But, on several occasions, [IOC] President [Thomas] Bach said extremely eloquently that the situation contradicted the legal norms," Malago said as quoted by La Repubblica newspaper.

During the meeting of the Executive Board, the IOC may impose probation on Italy's Olympic team and prevent the Italian athletes from wearing national uniforms, using the Italian flag and anthem the Tokyo Olympic Games.