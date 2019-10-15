IOC May Request More Press Passes for Female Journalists to Cover Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering requesting countries to allocate additional press accreditation to female journalists for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to balance out the gender ratio of media representatives at the game, the committee said

During the previous PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, over 80 percent of accredited journalists were male, according to an IOC presentation.

The IOC sees a need to support female journalists and may request National Olympic Committees, which are responsible for allocating press accreditation for the games within individual countries, to supply additional press passes for women.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020.