UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iram, Diana Guide PCB Challengers To First Win In National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:33 PM

Iram, Diana guide PCB Challengers to first win in National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

Iram Javed scored a 59-ball 50, which included three fours and a six, and Diana Baig’s two wickets and unbeaten 19 runs helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites by three wickets in the third match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019) Iram Javed scored a 59-ball 50, which included three fours and a six, and Diana Baig’s two wickets and unbeaten 19 runs helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites by three wickets in the third match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Friday.

PCB Challengers chased down the target of 134, set by PCB Dynamites, inside 40 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Diana Baig’s unbeaten 19 off 46 balls contributed a match-winning stand of 66 runs with Iram for the seventh-wicket.

PCB Blasters captain Nida Dar returned four for 45, which went in vain.

Earlier, after being put into bat, PCB Dynamites were dismissed for 133 in 46 overs.

Nahida Khan top-scored with 71-ball 36 which included three fours.

Syeda Aroob Shah was the pick of the bowlers for PCB Challengers with three wickets, while Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir and Diana Baig took two wickets apiece.

With this victory, the PCB Challengers registered their first win in the tournament. They were beaten by PCB Blasters by one wicket on Tuesday.

The fourth match of the tournament will take place on 21 September between PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

PCB Dynamites 133 all-out, 46 overs (Nahida Khan 36; Syeda Aroob Shah 3-34, Sadia Iqbal 2-13, Saba Nazir 2-21, Diana Baig 2-31)

PCB Challengers 134-7, 39.4 overs (Iram Javed 50; Nida Dar 4-45)

Player of the match – Diana Baig and Iram Javed

Result – PCB Challengers won by three wickets

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore PCB Same September Women 2019

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

19 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

19 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

49 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

1 hour ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.