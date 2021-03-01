UrduPoint.com
Iranian Judo Federation Welcomes Lifting Of International Suspension

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:13 PM

Iranian judo federation welcomes lifting of international suspension

The Iranian judo federation said on Monday it hoped the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to lift its suspension would lead to an "improvement" in relations with the International Judo Federation

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Iranian judo federation said on Monday it hoped the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to lift its suspension would lead to an "improvement" in relations with the International Judo Federation.

The international federation imposed the suspension in 2019 after the Iranian body ordered judoka Saied Mollaei to avoid facing an Israeli opponent.

