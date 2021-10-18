UrduPoint.com

Ireland's Campher Takes Four Wickets In Four Balls At T20 World Cup

Ireland's Campher takes four wickets in four balls at T20 World Cup

Ireland fast bowler Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls to rattle Netherlands in a first round match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Ireland fast bowler Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls to rattle Netherlands in a first round match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Campher sent back Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards for a hat-trick and then bowled and Roelof van der Merwe in a sensational over.

He becomes only the third bowler in T20 history to achieve the feat after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.

