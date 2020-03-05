Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challenge

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs and move to the second position on the points table with 7 points in the 7 matches after the 17th match in the HBL PSLV 2020 at the Gaddafi stadium here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs and move to the second position on the points table with 7 points in the 7 matches after the 17th match in the HBL PSLV 2020 at the Gaddafi stadium here on Wednesday.

Following is the Score-board between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars: Islmabad United innings: Luke Ronchi c Samit Patel b Mohammad Hafeez 48 (31) Colin Munro not out 87 (59) Shadab Khan c Samit Patel b Muhammad Faizan 7 (5) Colin Ingram c Dunk (wk) b Salman Irshad 29 (19) Asif Ali not out 20 (6) Extras: 7 (b 1, lb3,w 3) Total: 198 (for three wickets; 20 overs) Did not bat: Rizwan Hussain, Hussain Talat, DW Steyn, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed Fall of wickets: 1-103 (Luke Ronchi) 2-113 (Shadab Khan) 3-159 (Colin Ingram) Bowling: Samit Patel 2-0-26-0 Usman Shinwari 4-0-31-0, Dilber Hussain 2.1-0-14-0 Salman Irshad 4-0-43-1, S Parsanna 2-0-28-0 Muhammad Faizan 3.5-0-41-1 Mohamamd Hafeez 2-0-11-1 Lahore Qalandars innings: Chris Lynn c Rumman Raees b Steyn 0 (2) Salman Butt c Hussain Talat b Zafar Gohar 21 (24) Muhammad Hafeez c Hussain Talat b Akif Javed 10 (13) BR Dunk (wk) c Ronchi (wk) Shadab Khan 25 (15) Samit Patel c Munro b Shadab Khan 6 (8) Sohail Akhter lbw Zafar Gohar (c) 8 (9) Muhammad Faizan b Zafar Gohar 6 (6) S Parsanna c Asif Ali b Rumman Raees 8 (8) Usman Shinwari c Shadab Khan b Rumman Raees 30 (14) Salman Irshad b Rumman Raees 1 (2) Dilbar Hussain not out 8 (12) Extras: 4 (w 4) Total: 127 (all out; 18.

5 overs) Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Chris Lynn), 2-16 (Mohammad Hafeez), 3-57 (Ben Dunk), 4-59 (Salman Butt), 5-69 (Samit Patel) 6-75(Muhammad Faizan) 7-87 (Sohail Akhter) 8-87 (SR Parsanna) 9-89 (Salman Irshad) 10-127 (Usman Shinwari) Bowling: Dale Steyn 4-0-18-1, Rumman Raees 4-0-29-3, Akif Javed 3-0-28-1 Shadab Khan 4-0-21-2, Zafar Gohar 3-0-31-3 Result: IU won by 71 runs Man of the Match: Colin Munro (IU) Toss: Lahore Qalandars who elected to field first Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (Pak) and Shozab Raza (Pak) Tv Umpire: Ranmore Martinsz (SL) Reserve Umpire: Nasir Hussain Match referee: Aziz ur Rehman