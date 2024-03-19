Islamabad United Win Hearts, Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:32 AM
The Islamabad United players adorned the ground with flags on their backs, waving the flag of Palestine after their win.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Islamabad United players clinched victory in the final match against Multan Sultans, securing their third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
However, their triumph extended beyond the cricket field as they won the hearts of many by expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.
In a remarkable display of unity and support, Islamabad United players adorned the ground with flags on their backs, waving the flag of Palestine after their win.
This gesture of solidarity resonated deeply with fans and spectators alike, highlighting the team's commitment to global issues and social causes.
This victory marks Islamabad United's third PSL title, adding to their previous triumphs in 2016 and 2018. With their consistent success, they have solidified their position as the most successful team in the tournament's history.
