Italy, Turkey Request Joint Bid to Host 2032 European Football Championship - UEFA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The Football Federations of Italy and Turkey have asked to submit a joint bid to host the 2032 European Football Championship, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Friday.

Turkey initially submitted its separate bid to host the football championship in 2028 and 2032. Italy planned to compete for the right to host the tournament only in 2032.

"The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have requested to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host UEFA EURO 2032," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation that will be submitted for their joint bid meets all necessary criteria. The bid will then be presented to the UEFA Executive Committee at a meeting scheduled for October 10, when the hosts of the 2028 and 2032 European Championships will be decided.

In November, the Football Associations of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Ireland submitted a joint application to host Euro 2028.

In May 2022, UEFA rejected Russia's bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 and recognized it as non-eligible.