ITC Tennis Tournament From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2022 | 09:28 PM

ITC Tennis Tournament from Friday

The ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament would kick off here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament would kick off here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex from Friday.

According to details, a total of five events would be played in the championship including Open Singles (Men/Women), Under 16 (Boys/Girls), Under 14 (Boys/Girls) Under 12 (Boys/Girls) and Under 10 (Boys/Girls).

This tennis tournament was part of the ITC Tennis League as the management committee wants to use multiple competitive formats to keep the interest of players and improve the participation. Madam Khadeja Laghari was the chairperson of the said events and ITC and the tennis fraternity is grateful for her valuable support and encouragement for the contribution towards the youth.

More than 70 players have sent their entries and the matches would begin at 2pm and final will be played on Sunday.

