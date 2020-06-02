UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITF, Grand Slams Join Forces To Help Wheelchair Tennis

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:07 PM

ITF, Grand Slams join forces to help wheelchair tennis

The four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have come together to pledge over $300,000 in financial support for wheelchair tennis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have come together to pledge over $300,000 in financial support for wheelchair tennis.

The fund will provide grants to help wheelchair athletes and national association event hosts impacted by the suspension of the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour and postponement of major wheelchair tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a statement issued by ITF.

To date, 88 ITF-sanctioned wheelchair events have been postponed or canceled since the ATP, WTA and ITF tours were suspended on March 12, including the BNP Paribas World Team Cup, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour is currently suspended until July 31 in alignment with other professional circuits.

Wheelchair tennis players who earned less than $100,000 in prize money in 2019 ranked inside the Top 20 of the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour rankings in the men's and women's open division, and the Top 15 in the quad division, will be eligible to apply for a grant.

This fund follows the announcement of the Player Relief Programme, a similar joint initiative of tennis' seven major stakeholders, which will provide financial support to approximately 800 ATP/WTA singles and doubles players.

Related Topics

Tennis World Tours Money March July Women 2019 Event Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan home wrecker becomes top trend on Twitte ..

19 minutes ago

Brazil's virus deaths near 30,000, top 10,000 in M ..

2 minutes ago

Equities extend gains on hopes virus crisis is eas ..

2 minutes ago

Over 200 arrested in NYC before curfew starts

2 minutes ago

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

35 minutes ago

Four St. Louise Police Officers Injured in Shootin ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.