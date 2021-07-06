ITF world participation conference from July 12

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The third edition of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Participation Conference would take place between July 12-14, providing a virtual platform for global conversation about increasing participation in tennis and sport.

Key-note speakers Judy Murray and Martina Hingis would headline day two and three of the conference which brings together leading international experts to share insight and expertise on the conference's theme 'Innovating to drive participation in sport, said a press release issued here.

The ITF would reveal the latest update to the Global Tennis Report, assessing the impact of the pandemic on global tennis participation and other measurables, since the report was first published in 2019.

ITF Executive Director of Development, Luca Santilli said, "It is the first time that we will be able to gather leaders within tennis and sport to share experiences and learnings from the pandemic and to make some initial assessments of its impact on participation around the world.

"Other topics that would be covered by speakers from organisations including FIFA, UCI, Olympic Solidarity and major tennis governing bodies are the impact of major sporting events on participation, digital strategies to drive participation and utilising insight and evidence for participation in sport.

The ITF would also take the opportunity to provide a further update on the ITF World Tennis Number, outlining progress and strategy for the game-changing new rating system, alongside case studies from nations already in the process of adopting and launching the ITF World Tennis Number.