Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Isabell Werth became the first rider to win seven equestrian Olympic gold medals when Germany took the team dressage title in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old has accrued six team titles and one individual gold in six different Games.

Werth -- who also extended her record haul of Olympic medals to 11 -- takes sole possession of the record she held jointly with late compatriot Reiner Klimke.

Werth and her horse Bella Rose 2 -- who performed to a medley of Ode To Joy, Madam Butterfly and Beethoven -- scored 2740.5 points.

"It feels good, super," said Werth. "I'm really happy and proud about the seventh gold medal. It's a cool feeling." The all-female trio won Germany's 14th team crown since 1928 with 8178 points.

Werth, Dorothee Schneider and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl will also be serious contenders for the individual title on Wednesday.

Despite the victory, Werth was unimpressed by the seven judges' tally.

"I'm so happy about her (Bella Rose 2) and I'm long enough in the sport to deal with it, and to cope with it," she said.

"I think she deserves more, but it is like it is." Bredow-Werndl -- the last to ride -- was a figure of joy at the end as she jumped off TSF Valera and hugged one of the coaches.

"I always want to give my very best, and we did it again and (TSF) Valera also gave her very best.

"So it's good to have such a strong partnership with your horse." Werth, who for so long has been the number one dressage rider for Germany, made light of her team-mate outscoring her.

"Its a disaster and so I need another drink!" she joked.

The United States took silver with 7747 points. Their three riders -- including Steffen Peters who was on the bronze medal-winning team in 2016 -- shedding a few tears.

"I am filled with joy and pride again. It is a big relief to deliver for the whole team, the coaches, the owners," said German-born Sabine Schut-Kery, who clinched silver for the Americans.

Britain added bronze to the gold and silver they won in 2012 and 2016 respectively, scoring 7723 points.

British rider Charlotte Dujardin will hope she can bounce back on her mount Gio on Wednesday and become only the second rider to win three successive individual Olympic titles.

The bronze medal brings her alongside rower Katherine Grainger as Britain's most successful female athlete with five medals.

"I am absolutely thrilled with Pumpkin," she said, using her horse's nickname.

"The last few days he has literally tried his heart out and it feels like a gold medal."