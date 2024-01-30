Open Menu

Ivory Coast Stun AFCON Holders Senegal, Cape Verde Into Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Ivory Coast stun AFCON holders Senegal, Cape Verde into quarter-finals

Hosts Ivory Coast stunned Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, knocking out the reigning champions on penalties in the last 16 to keep their hopes of winning the title on home soil alive

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Hosts Ivory Coast stunned Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, knocking out the reigning champions on penalties in the last 16 to keep their hopes of winning the title on home soil alive.

A week ago it looked as if the Ivorians were set for a humiliating group-stage exit from their own AFCON, but now they are into the quarter-finals after beating Senegal 5-4 on penalties following a tie that finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

The Elephants scraped into the knockout phase with the worst record of the four best third-placed sides to advance, after finishing the first round with a humiliating 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea, their heaviest ever home defeat.

They followed that by sacking veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset and trying unsuccessfully to bring in former boss Herve Renard on a short-term deal.

But instead former player Emerse Fae was appointed on an interim basis, hoping to rouse a shell-shocked team for a daunting tie against the holders.

It looked like being a trying evening for Ivory Coast in Yamoussoukro as Senegal went ahead in the fourth minute when Habib Diallo brought down Sadio Mane's cross from the left and finished emphatically.

Mane then escaped with a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Ibrahim Sangare soon after, although Senegal also felt hard done by early in the second half.

Ismaila Sarr went down in the box in a tangle of legs with Odilon Kossounou, but no penalty was given and the referee did not come across to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

- Kessie the hero -

Instead, it was the Ivorians who won a late penalty of their own, a VAR review showing that Nicolas Pepe was chopped down by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Franck Kessie of Saudi club Al Ahli, who was dropped to the bench at kick-off, converted the penalty to force extra time.

With no further scoring, it came down to penalties, and Senegal's Moussa Niakhate was the only player to miss, seeing his effort strike the post.

Kessie then netted the decisive kick to take Ivory Coast through to a last-eight tie against Mali or Burkina Faso in the central city of Bouake on Saturday.

Neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso clash in the last 16 in the northern city of Korhogo on Tuesday.

"We are feeling a lot of emotion," Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller told broadcaster Canal Plus Afrique.

"The last few days have not been easy but we had to believe in ourselves."

Senegal go out after being the only team to win all three games during the group stage, and their elimination means no reigning champion has made it beyond the first knockout round of a Cup of Nations since Egypt won a third consecutive title in 2010.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Saudi Mali Korhogo Bouake Yamoussoukro Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Burkina Faso Senegal Post All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks ..

EU says Mercosur deal 'not quite there' but talks continue

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

17 minutes ago
 IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected ..

IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'

17 minutes ago
 LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomor ..

LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' sessi ..

FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 1

17 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

17 minutes ago
Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI in Haroonabad election rally

30 minutes ago
 Business facilitation center inspected

Business facilitation center inspected

21 minutes ago
 Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern sc ..

Sindh Culture Minister inaugurates first modern scientific lab to preserve archi ..

35 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

37 minutes ago
 SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticult ..

SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

35 minutes ago
 Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports