Izagirre 'coming Home' With Movistar Return

Spanish cyclist Gorka Izagirre has joined Movistar for the next two years, the team announced on Thursday

Izagirre returns to Movistar from Astana after three years, during which he won a Spanish Vuelta time trial and the Tour de la Provence in 2019 and the Gran Trittico Lombardo in 2020. His victories in his first Movistar stint include a Vuelta time trial in 2014 and a stage on the Italian Giro in 2017.

"He is a great all-rounder with more than a decade of tour experience behind him. He will wear the Movistar team colours again for the next two years," Movistar said in a statement.

Izagirre said: "I'm very happy to be back with the Movistar team. And I say 'back' because the years I was here were some of the best of my career, both sportingly and emotionally."The 34-year-old added: "These years I've been like when a child leaves home and travels somewhere else: I've seen the world and now I'm coming home. I hope to bring everything I know and everything I've been taught to give it all again for this team."Izagirre is Movistar's fifth signing for next season, along with Oscar Rodriguez, Max Kanter, Alex Aranburu and Oier Lazkano.

