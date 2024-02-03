Jaiswal 209, Bumrah Six-for Put India On Top In England Test
Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 and six wickets by pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah put India firmly in command of the second Test against England on Saturday's day two
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 and six wickets by pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah put India firmly in command of the second Test against England on Saturday's day two.
Bumrah returned figures of 6-45 and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets to bowl out England for 253 as the tourists conceded a first-innings lead of 143 in Visakhapatnam.
England lost wickets at regular intervals and despite a quick start courtesy of Zak Crawley's 76 their innings ended in the third session after skipper Ben Stokes' 47.
India were 28-0 at stumps in their second innings to extend the lead to 171. Jaiswal, on 15, and skipper Rohit Sharma, on 13, were batting.
Jaiswal set up India's dominance with his first Test double-century to steer the hosts to 396 all out in the first session after they started the day on 336-6.
In reply, England lost Ben Duckett for 21 off Kuldeep but fellow opener Crawley, on his 26th birthday, kept up the charge in his 78-ball blitz laced with 11 fours and two sixes.
Crawley attacked with three straight fours off Bumrah in a demonstration of England's fearless "Bazball" style of play and raised his fifty with a six.
But he mistimed off Axar Patel's left-arm spin for a brilliant running catch by Shreyas Iyer and India capitalised on the error.
Bumrah got Joe Root caught at slip for five with his reverse swing and then brought the house down when he bowled first-Test hero Ollie Pope for 23 with a trademark yorker.
Stokes attempted to stop the rot in his attacking stay at the wicket but Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, and Bumrah kept chipping away to rattle the middle and lower order.
Bumrah bowled Stokes for his 150th Test wicket with a delivery that seamed back into the left-hand batsman and stayed low to rattle the stumps.
He then registered his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests after he sent back Tom Hartley for 21 and took one more to wrap up the innings.
Earlier Jaiswal single-handedly powered the Indian innings, where the next-best score was 34.
The 22-year-old moved from his overnight 179 and smashed spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four with sweeps to get past 200.
He removed his helmet, jumped with joy and blew kisses to a weekend crowd that rose for a standing ovation.
Veteran pace bowler James Anderson, 41, finally got Jaiswal out for his third wicket as the batsman walked back and the England players came rushing to congratulate him.
Bashir and fellow spinner Rehan Ahmed also took three wickets each.
Recent Stories
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations
PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of inves ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup2 hours ago
-
Son magic takes S. Korea into Asian Cup semi-final with Jordan19 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup quarter-final results19 hours ago
-
Lookman goal takes Nigeria into AFCON semi-finals19 hours ago
-
Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final23 hours ago
-
Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's Four Continents23 hours ago
-
ICC T20 WC online booking opens24 hours ago
-
Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis1 day ago
-
Three-day derby starts at UAF1 day ago