Jakobsen Impresses With Paris-Nice Win

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Jakobsen impresses with Paris-Nice win

Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen of the Quick-Step team won a dash to the line on stage two of Paris-Nice at Orleans on Monday, powering clear with perfect timing

Orlans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen of the Quick-Step team won a dash to the line on stage two of Paris-Nice at Orleans on Monday, powering clear with perfect timing.

Jakobsen suffered a life threatening crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020, but has recovered to become the most feared sprinter in road cycling.

At the head of a group of around 40 riders Jakobsen was followed over the line by Belgian ace Wout van Aert, and overnight race leader Christophe Laporte, who retained the yellow jersey after his surprise win Sunday.

The day's proceedings over the vast agricultural plains between Paris and Orleans were dominated by winds that caused constant breaks in the peloton.

