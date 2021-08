Tokyo, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Jamaican Hansle Parchment trumped world champion Grant Holloway to win the men's Olympic 110m hurdles gold on Thursday.

Parchment, a bronze medallist at the 2012 London Games, clocked 13.04 seconds, with Holloway taking silver in 13.09sec.

Another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, claimed bronze (13.10).