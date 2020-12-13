Jamieson strikes to put West Indies on brink of series defeat

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The towering figure of New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson continued to dominate the second Test against the West Indies as the tourists went to tea in Wellington on Sunday at 158-5, facing a second successive innings defeat.

All out for 131 early in the morning session in reply to New Zealand's 460, the West Indies were asked to follow on and still need 171 more runs with only five wickets remaining to make New Zealand bat again.

The 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson has taken two of the second innings wickets to give him seven for the match after he and Tim Southee finished with five each as the tourists' first innings was wrapped up in just 26 deliveries for the addition of only seven runs.

First Test centurion Jermaine Blackwood was on 16 with Jason Holder on 10 at tea on the third day.

John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks had given the West Indies their best period of the second Test when they kept the New Zealand attack at bay for the first hour after lunch.

But immediately after the drinks break Neil Wagner broke through with Brooks caught behind for 36.

It was just reward for Wagner who was denied Brooks' wicket in his previous over when a vociferous appeal for leg before wicket was turned down.

New Zealand decided not to call for a review but replays showed the ball had pitched in line with the leg stump and, although it jagged sharply, would have clipped the top of the off stump.

Campbell and Brooks had put on 89 for the third wicket and given the West Indies a glimmer of hope that they could at least avoid an innings defeat.

But following Brooks' dismissal, Jamieson found the edge of Roston Chase's bat to remove the West Indies vice-captain for the second time in the Test without scoring.

He then bowled Campbell who cut the ball on to his stumps to be out for 68.

The West Indies line-up is largely the same as that which won the first Test against England in Southampton five months ago.

But despite winning the toss and bowling first in both New Zealand Tests, they have struggled to handle the swing and seam movement generated by the home bowlers.