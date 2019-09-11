Jansher Khan greets AVM Aamir Masood for his election as SVP PSF

Ex Squash World Champion Jansher Khan Wednesday greeted Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood on his election as new Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation in a recently held meeting

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Ex Squash World Champion Jansher Khan Wednesday greeted Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood on his election as new Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation in a recently held meeting.

In his felicitation message Jansher Khan said: "I am happy with the fact that PSF Senior Vice President is himself an athlete and used to play squash. AVM Aamir Masood knew much about squash and it is good to play his role hands in hands for the improvement of the squash in Pakistan." "I am happy the way he takes personal interest in the activities of squash in the past and now being Senior Vice President certainly he has a due role to take key steps for the promotion of squash to bring back lost glories," Jansher said while talking to APP.

It is good signal as far as promotion of squash is concerned, Jansher Khan said, adding with patronage of new PSF Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, there will be a good impact on Pakistan Squash and Pakistan Squash which will gain their lost glory in the world once again.

Jansher also commended the efforts of outgoing Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Alvi for his dedicated efforts during his tenure and expressed the hope that after the election of AVM Aamir Masood Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would take steps for resuming of record senior international tournaments in 2019 in the country once again.

Jansher Khan said that Pakistan Squash Federation is the only Federation in the world which managed record senior tournaments. Jansher Khan further added that PSF should reassure holding of junior international tournaments along with senior international tournaments by resuming junior international squash in the country which would automatically lead towards flourishing squash in a better direction and new talent will also be coming up.

The record holder of World Open individual tournament, Jansher Khan suggested that if more attention is paid to grassroots, it will help in flourishing squash in the country. Former World Champion also suggested that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) should pay more attention to Junior National Academies as compared to Senior Academies, since investing on junior players can prove to be productive for Pakistan Squash Federation.

Leading the world of squash for 10 years Jansher Khan said that our senior and junior players are fully talented but they are not used to hard training, which is a key and vital for them to be among top players of the world.

"Due to hard training we can regain our lost prestige and for this purpose squash federation should pay special attention on the physical training of junior players," Jansher said.

PAF is the back bone of squash in Pakistan and if Pakistan Squash Federation was not in the hand of Pakistan Air Force then Pakistan squash will be similar to hockey.

Four times Super Series record holder Jansher Khan said: PSF must adopt toughest measures for resuming Pakistan Squash in the whole world and for that purpose there should be pertinent planning to be envisaged otherwise the game of squash will be completely annihilated from the country.