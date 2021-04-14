UrduPoint.com
Japanese City Cancels Olympic Torch Relay Over Virus: Governor

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Olympic torch relay will be cancelled in a western Japanese city over spiking coronavirus cases, the regional governor said Wednesday, the second area to scrap the public event.

"We will cancel the torch relay in Matsuyama city. We will hold the celebration for the arrival of the flame in a way that will not involve ordinary spectators," said Tokihiro Nakamura, governor of Ehime prefecture.

