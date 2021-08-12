MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have decided to replace the gold medal won by a Japanese softball player and bitten by Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura at a ceremony with a new one, media reported on Thursday.

During a celebrating event on August 4, Miu Goto, a pitcher for the Japanese women's national softball team, hung her gold medal on the neck of Kawamura, and the mayor suddenly removed his mask and placed the award between his teeth. This incident drew condemnation of the official.

The International Olympic Committee will cover the cost of replacement of the medal for the athlete, according to the Japanese Kyodo news agency, citing sources.

The biting incident went viral and reportedly garnered around 7,000 complaints in the Nagoya city administration in just a few days, alleging violation of COVID-19 rules and disrespect to the medalist herself.

In addition, the mayor came under fire for asking Goto if she had a boyfriend, which was viewed by critics as a sexist remark.

Kawamura has repeatedly apologized for the incident and the remarks, and even offered to pay for the replacement of the athlete's medal personally.

Medal biting is a long-term tradition at Olympics, reserved for winners themselves rather than others.