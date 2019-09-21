UrduPoint.com
Javeria, Fatima Lift PCB Challengers To Second Consecutive Win In National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:59 PM

Javeria, Fatima lift PCB Challengers to second consecutive win in National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

Javeria Rauf’s 48 from 86 balls and Fatima Sana’s four wickets helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st September, 2019) Javeria Rauf’s 48 from 86 balls and Fatima Sana’s four wickets helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fourth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Saturday.

PCB Challengers chased down PCB Blasters’ 185 in the 48th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Javeria, who hit eight fours, put a 61-run partnership for the third wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (22). Diana Baig also contributed with an unbeaten 41-ball 35, which included three fours.

For PCB Blasters, Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with three for 45.

Earlier in the day, PCB Blasters’ Umaima Sohail struck 73 in 121 balls, embellished by seven fours, to help her side to 185 for eight in the allotted 50 overs after being put into bat.

Almas Akram chipped in with an unbeaten 23 off 20 balls laced with two fours.

Fatima Sana returned four for 34, the best bowling figures in the match, while Syeda Aroob Shah grabbed two wickets.

This went down as PCB Challengers’ second win on the trot after their victory over PCB Dynamites on Friday.

The fifth match of the tournament, between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters, will be held on 23 September at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 185-8, 50 overs (Umaima Sohail 73, Almas Akram 23 not out; Fatima Sana 4-34, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-29)

PCB Challengers 186-7, 47.2 overs (Javeria Rauf 48, Diana Baig 35 not out, Natalia Pervaiz 22; Aliya Riaz 3-45)

Player of the match – Fatima Sana

Result – PCB Challengers won by three wickets

