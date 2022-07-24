Jiu Jitsu Men, Women squads named for National Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiu jitsu teams of male and female were selected for the 13th National Men and Women Jiu Jitsu Championship to be played in Lahore this month.

This was stated by Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jiu Jitsu Association Tehseen Ullah Khan while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The teams were selected in trials in which more than 100 players from across the province participated. Allah Gul Afridi, Abdul Samad, Naeem Khan and Secretary General Tahsinullah supervised the trials.

In the Women's team, Sadaf Riaz in 48kg, Ayesha in 52kg, Rana Nawaz in 57kg, Bushra Bibi in 65kg, Mansoor in 50kg, Anwarullah in 56 kg, Ali Hamza in 62kg and Masood Afridi are selected.

In the NIWAZA Men squad inclduing Atif Khan Jameel-ur-Rehman in 56kg, Rafiq in 62kg, Muhammad Mudassir Naushad in 69kg, Waris Habib in 77kg, Umar Ayaz and Naveedur Rehman in 85kg, Naveedur Rehman in Dostum. Rizwan, female Dostums including Asma and Sudra and in Musked Dostums including Muhammad Arif and Asma were selected. Tahsinullah said that an excellent team has been formed and the team will perform well in the Championship.